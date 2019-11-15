Queen Symphonic
A Rock Orchestra Experience
Saturday 22 February, 7.30pmBook now
Experience the unforgettable magic of Queen, in a rock and symphonic spectacular celebrating the greatest hits of Queen and featuring four rock vocalists who starred in ‘We Will Rock You’ and a five piece rock band and symphony orchestra!
The Queen Symphony spectacular - comes to the UK in February 2020 for nine shows and takes in the London Palladium on February 24th. The show includes full symphonic arrangements blended with a great rock band and performers honouring the greatest hits of Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody; We Are the Champions; Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and more…
Queen Symphonic: A Rock Orchestra Experience has been performed to sell out audiences in the UK and globally with leading orchestras including Sydney Symphony Orchestra; Tokyo Philharmonic; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Colorado Symphony Orchestra; The Halle; and many more.
The concert was also recorded for a BBC Radio 2 ‘Friday Night Is Music Night’ special, live from the London Coliseum.
This amazing concert pays tribute to one of the UK’s greatest ever rock bands and a show not to be missed!
|Standard Price
|£38 | £44 | £49
|Wheelchair user plus one companion (please contact Box Office on 02920 878444)
|Stalls seats @ £38 each ticket
Plus an optional £1.50 postage fee.
For Hynt tickets, please contact Box Office on 02920 878444. Limited availability – please book early to avoid disappointment.