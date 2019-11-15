Queen Symphonic

Kennedy Street by arr with City Lights present

Queen Symphonic

with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra

and vocalists from We Will Rock You productions

Experience the unforgettable magic of Queen, in a rock and symphonic spectacular celebrating the greatest hits of Queen and featuring four rock vocalists who starred in ‘We Will Rock You’ and a five piece rock band and symphony orchestra!

The Queen Symphony spectacular - comes to the UK in February 2020 for nine shows and takes in the London Palladium on February 24th. The show includes full symphonic arrangements blended with a great rock band and performers honouring the greatest hits of Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody; We Are the Champions; Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and more…

Queen Symphonic: A Rock Orchestra Experience has been performed to sell out audiences in the UK and globally with leading orchestras including Sydney Symphony Orchestra; Tokyo Philharmonic; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Colorado Symphony Orchestra; The Halle; and many more.

The concert was also recorded for a BBC Radio 2 ‘Friday Night Is Music Night’ special, live from the London Coliseum.

This amazing concert pays tribute to one of the UK’s greatest ever rock bands and a show not to be missed!

Ticket prices Standard Price £38 | £44 | £49 Wheelchair user plus one companion (please contact Box Office on 02920 878444) Stalls seats @ £38 each ticket Plus an optional £1.50 postage fee.

For Hynt tickets, please contact Box Office on 02920 878444. Limited availability – please book early to avoid disappointment.

Book now