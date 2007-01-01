George Benson

The live shows will feature George Benson’s masterful guitar playing, and Benson and his band will perform his Greatest Hits from his impressive back catalogue - which includes such classics as Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Turn Your Love Around, Inside Love , Never Give Up On A Good Thing and In Your Eyes and more…

Benson's latest album, the critically acclaimed ‘Walking to New Orleans’, the jazz guitar legend's tribute to both piano-pounding hit machine Fats Domino and the original rock guitar hero and poet, Chuck Berry. This is his 45th album and his first recording since 2013’s ‘Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole’.

Benson is one of America's great guitarists, a virtuoso who's been honoured by the National Endowment of the Arts as a Jazz Master. He's won a dynamic 10 Grammys, including record of the year for his triple platinum ‘Breezin’. His wins include Record of the Year for "This Masquerade" (1977), Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Breezin'" (1977) and "Mornin'" (2007), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "On Broadway" (1979) and "Give Me the Night" (1981), and Best R&B Instrumental Performance for "Theme From Good King Bad" (1977) and "Off Broadway" (1981).

Nobody has more succinctly described George Benson's musical evolution than the guitarist himself did in his 2014 autobiography: "...from blues cat to blues-jazz cat...from blues-jazz cat to jazz cat...from jazz cat to soul-jazz cat...and from soul-jazz cat to R&B-jazz cat."

Ticket prices Standard Price £43 (Tier 5 - rear view and severely limited leg room)

£61 | £71 Wheelchair user plus one companion (please contact Box Office on 02920 878444) Stall seats @

£43 each ticket Plus an optional £1.50 postage fee.

For Hynt tickets, please contact Box Office on 02920 878444. Limited availability – please book early to avoid disappointment.

